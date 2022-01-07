Family asks the public to donate to wildfire recovery fund in memory of long-time Boulder resident Robert Sharpe

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A destructive wildfire that tore through two Colorado towns on Dec. 30 also claimed at least one life.

After the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office discovered partial human remains found in the burn area of the Marshall Fire earlier this week, a coroner identified the remains as belonging to 69-year-old Robert Sharpe.

“The family of Robert Sharpe is grateful for the outpouring of support as we try to cope with the loss of our family member,” a family spokesperson wrote in a release. “Robert will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He was a long-time resident of Boulder and was active in community affairs. Robert was a naturalist and was concerned with children’s rights. He worked in the construction industry for many years.”

Robert is survived by his three brothers, one sister and many nieces and nephews. Robert was one of two people reported missing in connection with the Marshall Fire, the second person has yet to be located.

The family of Sharpe asks those who wish to make donations in Robert’s memory to do so with the Boulder County Wildfire Fund.

The cause of the Marshall Fire remains under investigation after it destroyed about 1,000 homes in Boulder County.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.