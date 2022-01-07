Downtown Colorado Springs kicks off First Friday from 5-9 pm with exhibits, live music and more

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Downtown Colorado Springs gets into full swing Friday with a list of fun events offered free to the public, being held the first Friday of each month.

From live music, to art exhibits, and special events, there is a variety of things to explore and enjoy. Dozens of local retailers, galleries and non-profits come together to put on an evening where people can come out and share art, culture and entertainment.

During the pandemic many artists and small businesses struggled to survive. The lack of inspiration, lost work opportunities, the fight for survival, effected many artists during very challenging times.

A Reception is being held this evening from 5-8 p.m. at the Alvarez Gallery and Art School, 218 W Colorado Ave, where a group of artists will present an exhibit of work created over the past two years, reflecting on their personal experiences of COVID-19′s impact on their lives and loved ones.

“Artists provide balance in these times,” says curator-artist Chris Alvarez. “This show is about the art and the artists and how they coped.” The show features works by Michael Baum, Julie Kirkland, Chris Alvarez, Brie Barney and more.

Click here for additional information on the events and Covid-19 guidelines.

