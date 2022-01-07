Colorado officials tackle the issue of vaccine equity

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment aims to tailor their strategies ensuring Covid-19 vaccines are available to everyone.

A study conducted with the Colorado School of Public Health helped the state department’s team better understand how to how they can help eliminate disparities and ensure that all Coloradans have access to Covid-19 vaccines. To view the report study you can click this link.

“Our aim with this study is to have the most complete picture possible of the vaccination data so we can tailor our strategies accordingly,” said Tara Trujillo, CDPHE deputy executive director who led the vaccine campaign over the summer and into the fall. “As the pandemic continues, and enthusiasm about vaccination reduces over time, this analysis gives us a better sense of how our vaccine outreach efforts have been working, while also showing us what additional work we have to do to reach historically under served communities.”

The report highlights the problem in Colorado when it comes to “vaccine equity.” According to part of the report, the lack of race/ethnicity data makes it difficult to fully understand the landscape of vaccinated and unvaccinated Coloradans. The report adds it is important to track this data to achieve equity and eliminate disparities in their system.

