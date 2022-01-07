Colorado College requires all faculty, students and staff to get a Covid-19 booster shot and wear KN95 masks

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado College is taking proactive measures in mitigating the impact of COVID-19 on campus. All students, staff and faculty are required to be fully vaccinated, including the Covid-19 vaccine booster.

The college posted the notice to their website recently.

According to the college, reducing the risk of infection and keeping the campus community safe will allow in-person classes, field trips, and campus activities to resume on a regular basis. All students and staff are encouraged to get their flu shot and booster during the same appointment.

All employees can submit their vaccine documentation here through the online vaccination portal. For vaccine exemption submissions click here and it will take you to the vaccination portal. Students and staff may choose which vaccine booster you want to receive and can locate a provider by clicking here.

Regardless of vaccination status it is required for anyone on campus to use KN95 masks (or similar, aerosol filtering masks such as N95, KF94, or FFP2) in all indoor public spaces. KN95 masks for staff and faculty will be distributed by department/division. For further information on campus Covid-19 protocol and masking guidelines click the link: https://www.coloradocollege.edu/other/coronavirus/#:~:text=Colorado%20College%20requires%20all%20students,19%20if%20everyone%20is%20vaccinated.

Protocols are subject to change as the COVID-19 situation requires.

