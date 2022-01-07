Changes to paid sick leave take effect in Colorado

DENVER (KKTV) -More Colorado employees now have paid sick leave. Starting Jan. 1, 2021, a paid sick leave law started applying to employers with 16 or more employees. Then on Jan. 1, 2022, it was expanded to include all employees, big and small.

This is due to Senate Bill 20-205, the Healthy Families and Workplaces Act. According to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, exceptions include the federal government, and some railroad employees.

Under the law, all workers will accrue one hour of paid sick leave for every 30 hours worked. They can earn up to 48 hours per year. Employees also get additional leave during public health emergencies or disaster declarations under the Healthy Families and Workplaces Act. Under the public health emergency leave, full-time employees get 80 hours and part-time employees get less. KKTV 11 News asked the department of labor how many hours of COVID pay a part-time employee can expect and they responded with:

“For employees normally working under 40 hours in a week, the amount of supplemental leave is the greater of the number of hours the employee (a) is scheduled for work or paid leave in the fourteen-day period after the leave request, or (b) actually worked in the fourteen-day period prior to the declaration of the PHE or the leave request.”

Example of part-time emergency leave: An employee regularly working 25 hours a week can take 50 hours’ leave, because that is 2 weeks’ pay. An employee regularly working 40 hours a week or more can take 80 hours’ leave. An employer cannot deem regular hours “cut” to a lower number due to an employee taking leave.

The public health emergency leave took effect July 14, 2020, and remains in effect as of Jan. 6. According to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, if you’ve already used up some of those COVID leave hours last year, you do not get 80 news hours this year. You can use the remaining hours you have left.

Sponsors and advocates of the bill held a press conference Thursday. They say before this legislation passed, 40 percent of Colorado’s workforce did not have paid sick leave. They highlighted why this change is so important.

“So they don’t infect their coworkers, so they don’t infect their customers. No one should have to choose between putting food on the table and doing what is best for themselves, their families and our communities and our Colorado Economy,” said Colorado Senator Jeff Bridges.

Bill sponsors say studies show when employees come to work sick, it costs the US economy $160-billion per year, and that was before the pandemic.

“We know with certainty that when people go to work sick that is bad for our economy. The best thing we can do to keep Colorado open, the best thing we can do to keep our economy moving forward is to make sure that people can stay home when they are sick,” said Senator Bridges.

According to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, “paid leave in a PTO policy, or a Collective Bargaining Agreement, can satisfy the Healthy Families and Workplace act,” if it covers all the same conditions or needs, at the same pay rate, and with no tougher requirements. Requirements can be found here.

Emergency leave is usable for a range of COVID-related needs, not just for confirmed cases. Covid-related needs include:

illness with COVID symptoms

quarantining or isolating due to COVID exposure

COVID testing

vaccination and side effects

inability to work due to health conditions that may increase susceptibility or risk of COVID

COVID-related needs of family (illness, school closure, etc.).

Employers can’t require documentation from employees to show that leave is for COVID-related needs. The emergency leave requirement remains ongoing, as long as a federal or a state “emergency” remains.

Accrued leave:

WHAT: One hour of paid leave per 30 hours worked, up to 48 hours per year. This requirement took effect January 1, 2021, and is permanently in effect, not just during the COVID emergency.Accrued leave is usable for a wide range of health and safety needs, not just COVID-related: Needs include:

any mental or physical illness, injury, or health condition that prevents work;

diagnosis, care, or treatment of such conditions;

preventive care (including vaccination);

needs due to suffering domestic violence, sexual abuse, or criminal harassment; or caring for family with such conditions or needs.

For more information on the law click here. You can also call 303-318-8441, or email cdle_labor_standards@state.co.us.

