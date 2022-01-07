After long hiatus, Colorado basketball beats Washington State in PAC-12 opener

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - In their first game since Dec. 18, the Colorado men’s basketball squad pushed ahead of Washington State late for a 83-78 victory Thursday at the CU Events Center.

Buffs senior Evan Battey led the team with 20 points on an efficient 7-of-8 shooting. Former Vanguard Coursers player Dominique Clifford added 9 points off the bench.

The Buffs win their first Pac-12 game of the season. Their previous four, starting with a scheduled matchup with Kansas Dec. 21, were all canceled or postponed due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Colorado (10-3) hosts Washington next on Sunday.

