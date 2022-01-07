Advertisement

2 men on parole suspected of trying to steal cars in Fountain

By Jessica McClain
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:21 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Fountain Police Department responded to a call of two people trying to steal a vehicle on Jan. 3 near the 1100 block of South Santa Fe Ave. Timothy Fillmore,29, and Michael Bryant, 37, were identified and taken into custody.

Both suspects had been released on parole through the Colorado Department of Corrections, with previous convictions for auto theft, burglary, possession of heroin, and weapons. Both Bryant and Fillmore’s sentences ran concurrent which led to their eligibility for early parole.

Filmore and Bryant are repeat offenders and were booked into El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on a laundry list of new charges tied to Drug Paraphernalia, stolen vehicles, possession of drugs, and burglary tools.

Anyone with information on this incident please contact El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center at (719) 390-5555. You can also contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or www.crimestop.net and remain anonymous.

