Two similar robberies happened a mile apart overnight in northeast Colorado Springs, unclear if related

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two similar robberies happened a mile apart overnight Thursday in northeast Colorado Springs, although it’s unclear if they are related.

Colorado Springs police say a suspect entered a business on the 1800 block of Aeroplaza around 2 a.m. Thursday, showed a handgun, pointed it at the clerk, then stole an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect reportedly fled out the front door of the business and left the area.

About about a mile away and thirty minutes later, CSPD says a suspect entered a business in the 1500 block of N. Newport Road. The suspect reportedly showed a handgun, pointed it at the clerk, then stole an undisclosed amount of money from the business. The suspect fled out the front door of the business and left the area.

At the time of this writing, it’s unclear if the two robberies are related, or if it is the same suspect.

