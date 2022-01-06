Teller County Sheriff’s Office responds to fire Thursday morning

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Teller County Deputies responded to a fire Thursday morning near the Newmont Cripple Creek and Victor mine.

Crews tell 11 News they were clearing the area around 11:15 a.m. Thursday. At this time it is not clear what caused the fire or if anyone was involved or injured.

Fire this morning at the Newmont Cripple Creek and Victor Mine, all clear. Posted by Teller County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, January 6, 2022

11 News has calls into the Teller County Sheriff’s Office for more information. This article will be updated as we learn more.

