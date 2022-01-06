Southern Colorado COVID-19 testing sites on shortened schedule Thursday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Due to the anticipation of inclement weather Thursday, all Mako COVID-19 testing sites will be opened on a shortened schedule.

Mako testing sites will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. This includes the following sites:

Citadel Mall, 750 Citadel Dr. E, Colorado Springs, CO (south of JCPenney).

Chapel Hills Mall, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO (southeast parking lot).

El Paso County Public Health South, 6436 U.S. Highway 85-87, Fountain, CO (enter from Fontaine Blvd.).

Falcon testing site at intersection of Old Meridian Rd. and Chicago Ave.

If you plan to get tested, you are encouraged to pre-register online to allow for faster service.

