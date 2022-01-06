Advertisement

Southern Colorado COVID-19 testing sites on shortened schedule Thursday

A staff member collects a sample for a COVID-19 test at a site in El Paso County.
A staff member collects a sample for a COVID-19 test at a site in El Paso County.(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 7:41 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Due to the anticipation of inclement weather Thursday, all Mako COVID-19 testing sites will be opened on a shortened schedule.

Mako testing sites will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. This includes the following sites:

  • Citadel Mall, 750 Citadel Dr. E, Colorado Springs, CO (south of JCPenney).
  • Chapel Hills Mall, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO (southeast parking lot).
  • El Paso County Public Health South, 6436 U.S. Highway 85-87, Fountain, CO (enter from Fontaine Blvd.).
  • Falcon testing site at intersection of Old Meridian Rd. and Chicago Ave.

If you plan to get tested, you are encouraged to pre-register online to allow for faster service.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kids with masks in a Colorado school.
A Colorado Springs school district is bringing back a mask mandate for students
File photo.
Deadly shooting under investigation Tuesday night in Colorado Springs
Residents describe the fear and chaos of evacuating during the Marshall Fire in Colorado.
Human remains found at the site of the Boulder County Fire
Calogero Duenes, 24, died after he was shot multiple times outside a Chuck E. Cheese in Texas....
Father fatally shot carrying daughter’s birthday cake into Chuck E. Cheese
Officials say the Cochise County Attorney’s Office has indicted 34-year-old Melissa Green and...
Couple left 11-year-old son home alone for weeks, deputies say

Latest News

1.6.22
Cold Thursday
CDOT Winter Maintenance operations
I-70/ Vail Pass closed Thursday afternoon for maintenance
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
Police: Man taken into protective custody after reportedly firing gun near officers
D-20 logo.
Academy District 20 returns for Spring 2022 semester Thursday, masks encouraged but not required