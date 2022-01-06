Southern Colorado COVID-19 testing sites on shortened schedule Thursday
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Due to the anticipation of inclement weather Thursday, all Mako COVID-19 testing sites will be opened on a shortened schedule.
Mako testing sites will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. This includes the following sites:
- Citadel Mall, 750 Citadel Dr. E, Colorado Springs, CO (south of JCPenney).
- Chapel Hills Mall, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO (southeast parking lot).
- El Paso County Public Health South, 6436 U.S. Highway 85-87, Fountain, CO (enter from Fontaine Blvd.).
- Falcon testing site at intersection of Old Meridian Rd. and Chicago Ave.
If you plan to get tested, you are encouraged to pre-register online to allow for faster service.
