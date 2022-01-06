Advertisement

Police: Man taken into protective custody after reportedly firing gun near officers

A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:27 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police say a man is in custody after reportedly firing a gun early Thursday morning. Officers responded to the area near south Nevada Avenue and Cheyenne Meadows Road just before 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police officers responded to a check for welfare call as the reporting party told dispatchers “an elderly male with dementia was walking around with a gun”.

As officers arrived, they reportedly confronted the man, who fired the gun, but did not point it at officers. The man later put the gun down and police were able to take the man into protective custody without incident.

His identity has not yet been released.

