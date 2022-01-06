Advertisement

Maxwell trial juror retains lawyer with verdict in jeopardy

Ghislaine Maxwell, left, speaks to her defense attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca after the reading of...
Ghislaine Maxwell, left, speaks to her defense attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca after the reading of the jury's second note during Maxwell's sex trafficking trial, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in New York.(Elizabeth Williams | Elizabeth Williams via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 9:18 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A juror at the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell who told reporters he was sexually abused as a child has retained a lawyer.

The juror’s attorney, Todd Spodek, notified the court on Thursday that he would represent the unidentified man.

Spodek did not immediately return a request for comment.

The juror revealed in media interviews that he disclosed during deliberations that he’d been sexually abused as a child.

He said the information helped him convince some jurors that a victim’s imperfect memory of sex abuse doesn’t mean it didn’t happen.

The jury later returned a guilty verdict.

Defense lawyers say they want a new trial.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kids with masks in a Colorado school.
A Colorado Springs school district is bringing back a mask mandate for students
File photo.
Deadly shooting under investigation Tuesday night in Colorado Springs
Residents describe the fear and chaos of evacuating during the Marshall Fire in Colorado.
Human remains found at the site of the Boulder County Fire
Calogero Duenes, 24, died after he was shot multiple times outside a Chuck E. Cheese in Texas....
Father fatally shot carrying daughter’s birthday cake into Chuck E. Cheese
Officials say the Cochise County Attorney’s Office has indicted 34-year-old Melissa Green and...
Couple left 11-year-old son home alone for weeks, deputies say

Latest News

The suspect shot and killed the dog, which was on a leash, after the dog growled at him, police...
Phoenix police looking for man who shot leashed dog
President Joe Biden spoke at the U.S. Capitol one year after a pro-Trump mob attacked.
Biden decries ‘big lie,’ blames Trump for Capitol insurrection
People line up at a COVID-19 testing center Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in San Fernando, Calif....
WHO: Record weekly jump in COVID-19 cases but fewer deaths
President Joe Biden spoke following his speech at the Capitol recognizing one year since the...
Biden on Jan. 6: 'You have to recognize the extent of the wound'
The Philadelphia fire department works at the scene of a deadly row house fire in Philadelphia...
Cause undetermined in Philadelphia house fire that killed 12