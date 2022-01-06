Advertisement

Man with dementia walking around with a gun in Colorado Springs taken into protective custody, according to police

A Colorado Springs police cruiser.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:53 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department is reporting officers were able to safely take a man, who was armed with a gun and walking around, into protective custody.

Police shared some brief details about the incident online. At about 2:20 in the morning on Thursday, officers were called to the 3900 block of Donney Brook Court. The neighborhood is on the south side of Colorado Springs off Westmeadows Drive. The officers were conducting a welfare check after at least one person reported an “elderly male with dementia” was working around with a gun. It isn’t clear if he was in a public area or inside a building at the time of the incident.

When officer tried to confront the elderly man, at least one shot was fired. Police add the elderly man did not point the gun at anyone when he fired the gun.

Officers were able to talk the male into putting the gun down and took him into protective custody without incident. The man was not publicly identified and it isn’t clear if he owned the gun or how it came in possession of it.

