I-70/ Vail Pass closed Thursday afternoon for maintenance

CDOT Winter Maintenance operations
CDOT Winter Maintenance operations(Colorado Department of Transportation)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:36 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Starting at 1 p.m. Thursday, Vail Pass/ I-70 will be closed for winter maintenance operations.

CDOT says there will be safety closures in place at the Vail exit (exit 176) to the Leadville/ CO 91 exit (exit 195). There will also be CMV’s at exit 180 or 133.

The closures will reportedly last into the afternoon. Click here for the latest travel information from the Colorado Department of Transportation.

