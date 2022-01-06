I-70/ Vail Pass closed Thursday afternoon for maintenance

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Starting at 1 p.m. Thursday, Vail Pass/ I-70 will be closed for winter maintenance operations.

CDOT says there will be safety closures in place at the Vail exit (exit 176) to the Leadville/ CO 91 exit (exit 195). There will also be CMV’s at exit 180 or 133.

The closures will reportedly last into the afternoon. Click here for the latest travel information from the Colorado Department of Transportation.

⚠️TRAVEL ALERT: Vail Pass/#I70 will be CLOSED today at 1pm (1/6) for winter maintenance operations. Safety closure points will be Exits 176 (Vail) -195 (Leadville/CO 91) with CMVs at Exits 180 or 133. Updates at https://t.co/bjBVfjLWOG. Closure will last into the afternoon. pic.twitter.com/Rjduygl59v — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) January 6, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.