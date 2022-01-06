Advertisement

CSU-Pueblo releases schedule for 2022 football season

CSU-Pueblo's ThunderBowl
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:17 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The CSU-Pueblo football team is hoping for a return to form in the 2022 season.

The Pack have released their schedule for the 2022 calendar year, following a lackluster 6-5 finish in 2021. CSU-Pueblo opens play Sept. 3 at Midwestern State. Their home opener is the following weekend, Sept. 10 against Grand Valley State at the Thunderbowl.

The pack play nine RMAC games this season, starting with Western Colorado at home Sept. 17.

2022 Schedule:

Sept. 3 - @ Midwestern State (5pm)

Sept. 10 - vs Grand Valley State (6pm)

Sept. 17 - vs Western Colorado (2pm)

Sept. 24 - @ Colorado Mines (TBA)

Oct. 1 - vs Fort Lewis (2pm)

Oct. 8 - @ Adams State (TBA)

Oct. 15 - vs New Mexico Highlands (2pm)

Oct. 22 - vs Chadron State (2pm)

Oct. 29 - @ Colorado Mesa (TBA)

Nov. 5 - vs South Dakota Mines (2pm)

Nov. 12 - @ Black Hills State (TBA)

