Colorado Springs Fire crews respond to fire in Southeast Colorado Springs apartment building

By Nicole Heins
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 12:06 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Fire Department is on scene of a working apartment fire at the Copper Chase apartments near Highway 115 and Southgate Road.

Crews say there is smoke coming out of one of the front door of one of the apartments.

At the time this article was written it was unknown if anyone was injured or the cause of the flames.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

