Colorado Springs Fire crews respond to fire in Southeast Colorado Springs apartment building

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Fire Department is on scene of a working apartment fire at the Copper Chase apartments near Highway 115 and Southgate Road.

Crews say there is smoke coming out of one of the front door of one of the apartments.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingfire at 2043 SOUTHGATE RD #79; COPPER CHASE APARTMENTS. Truck 4 reporting smoke coming out of the front door of apartment — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) January 6, 2022

At the time this article was written it was unknown if anyone was injured or the cause of the flames.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

