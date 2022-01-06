Broncos place QB Teddy Bridgewater on injured reserve, ending his season

DENVER (KKTV) - After suffering a concussion in Denver’s week 15 loss to Cincinnati, the Broncos have placed quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on injured reserve, marking an end to his 2021 season.

Bridgewater was rushed to the hospital after being driven into the ground head-first in the game against the Bengals on Dec. 19. The concussion was his second of the season, the first being Oct. 3 against the Ravens. His recovery this time around has been slower, causing Bridgewater to miss the final three games of the regular season.

Bridgewater won the starting job over Drew Lock in the offseason, and finishes 2021 with 3,052 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and 7 interceptions while competing 67% of his passes. His record as a starter for Denver was 7-7.

Drew Lock will once again start for the Broncos in their week 18 home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

