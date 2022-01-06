Attention, Illegal Pete’s fans: Expansion plans include Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (The Gazette) - Click here for the original article from 11 News Partner The Gazette, you must be a premium subscriber.

Illegal Pete’s, known for its Mission-style burritos, tacos, and other Mexican dishes at a dozen locations in northern Colorado and Arizona, will become the latest Denver restaurant to expand to Colorado Springs.

The fast-casual chain plans to open its first Springs location at 32 S. Tejon St. in leased space in a downtown building that had housed the Thirsty Parrot Bar & Grill until it closed in 2020. The building is now home to multiple users.

Founder Pete Turner said he’s targeting a June or July opening for his downtown Springs location.

