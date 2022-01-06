Advertisement

Attention, Illegal Pete’s fans: Expansion plans include Colorado Springs

FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2014, file photo, a man walks past an Illegal Pete's restaurant in...
FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2014, file photo, a man walks past an Illegal Pete's restaurant in Boulder, Colo.(Brennan Linsley | AP)
By Rich Laden
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 3:35 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (The Gazette) - Click here for the original article from 11 News Partner The Gazette, you must be a premium subscriber.

Illegal Pete’s, known for its Mission-style burritos, tacos, and other Mexican dishes at a dozen locations in northern Colorado and Arizona, will become the latest Denver restaurant to expand to Colorado Springs.

The fast-casual chain plans to open its first Springs location at 32 S. Tejon St. in leased space in a downtown building that had housed the Thirsty Parrot Bar & Grill until it closed in 2020. The building is now home to multiple users.

Founder Pete Turner said he’s targeting a June or July opening for his downtown Springs location.

For more from the Gazette on the restaurant plans, click here.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kids with masks in a Colorado school.
A Colorado Springs school district is bringing back a mask mandate for students
File photo.
Deadly shooting under investigation Tuesday night in Colorado Springs
Residents describe the fear and chaos of evacuating during the Marshall Fire in Colorado.
Human remains found at the site of the Boulder County Fire
Calogero Duenes, 24, died after he was shot multiple times outside a Chuck E. Cheese in Texas....
Father fatally shot carrying daughter’s birthday cake into Chuck E. Cheese
Officials say the Cochise County Attorney’s Office has indicted 34-year-old Melissa Green and...
Couple left 11-year-old son home alone for weeks, deputies say

Latest News

Warmer Friday
Mild and Sunny Friday
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
Man with dementia walking around with a gun in Colorado Springs taken into protective custody, according to police
Warmer Friday
Warmer Friday
Colorado Springs Fire Department is on scene of a working apartment fire at the Copper Chase...
One dog reportedly dies in fire at Colorado Springs apartment building