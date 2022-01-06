Air Force men’s basketball’s home game vs UNLV postponed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Air Force men’s basketball game, originally scheduled for Jan. 8 at Clune Arena against UNLV, has been postponed.

In a release, the Falcons said it was due to “COVID-19 related concerns within the UNLV men’s basketball program.” A date to reschedule the game has not been finalized. Fans with tickets to the game can use them when the new date is set, and any questions can be directed to the Air Force ticket office (719-472-1895).

The Falcons (8-5) next game will be at home against Nevada Jan. 15.

