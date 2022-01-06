Advertisement

Air Force men’s basketball’s home game vs UNLV postponed

Air Force basketball logo
Air Force basketball logo(KKTV)
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:30 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Air Force men’s basketball game, originally scheduled for Jan. 8 at Clune Arena against UNLV, has been postponed.

In a release, the Falcons said it was due to “COVID-19 related concerns within the UNLV men’s basketball program.” A date to reschedule the game has not been finalized. Fans with tickets to the game can use them when the new date is set, and any questions can be directed to the Air Force ticket office (719-472-1895).

The Falcons (8-5) next game will be at home against Nevada Jan. 15.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kids with masks in a Colorado school.
A Colorado Springs school district is bringing back a mask mandate for students
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
Large homeless camp fire under investigation in Colorado Springs Monday night
File photo.
Deadly shooting under investigation Tuesday night in Colorado Springs
Calogero Duenes, 24, died after he was shot multiple times outside a Chuck E. Cheese in Texas....
Father fatally shot carrying daughter’s birthday cake into Chuck E. Cheese
Officials say the Cochise County Attorney’s Office has indicted 34-year-old Melissa Green and...
Couple left 11-year-old son home alone for weeks, deputies say

Latest News

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) throws against the Cincinnati Bengals during...
Broncos place QB Teddy Bridgewater on injured reserve, ending his season
CU Buffs logo
CU Athletics helps with Marshall Fire relief
Brandon McManus
Broncos’ McManus placed on COVID-19 Reserve list
Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) struggles for yardage as Kansas City Chiefs...
Broncos vs. Chiefs game moved to Saturday, Jan. 8th