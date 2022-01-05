Advertisement

Family flees Marshall Fire to hotel in Westminster, Police looking for their stolen vehicle

By Nicole Heins
Jan. 5, 2022
WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KKTV) - Families are trying to get back on their feet following the Marshall Fire that burned in Boulder County, and now families are facing a new challenge.

Westminster Police need your help locating a car that was reportedly stolen from a hotel after fleeing from the Marshall Fire in Boulder County.

Officers say the family was staying in a hotel in Westminster when their truck, pictured above, was stolen; the truck was reportedly full of all their belongings as well.

Westminster Police are asking for your help to find the 2002 Red GMC Denali with Colorado license plates BFCL99. Their is also a lower left bumper sticker that reads “Proud parent of a U.S. Army Soldier”.

The family states, “the main concern is the two bins of my mothers photos. Black with yellow tops. They are the only things that are irreplaceable”.

