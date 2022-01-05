WATCH: State Officials give update on Boulder County Fire Recovery Wednesday

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Governor Jared Polis, Lieutenant Governor Dianne Primavera and members of the Executive Cabinet will give an update on the Boulder County Fire recovery efforts Wednesday.

The press conference is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. Wednesday in Denver. The press conference will be streamed on Governor Polis’ Facebook Page, which is also linked below.

Governor Polis Boulder County Fire Recovery Governor Jared Polis will join Lieutenant Governor Dianne Primavera and members of the Executive Cabinet to provide an update on Boulder County Fire Recovery efforts. Posted by Governor Jared Polis on Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Others that will be in attendance include public safety director Stan Hilkey, insurance commissioner Mike Conway, Department of Labor and Employment Director Joe Barela, Department of Local Affairs Director Rick Garcia, Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Kevin Klein, Office of Economic Development and International Trade Director Pat Meyers, and Commissioner of Education Katy Anthes.

