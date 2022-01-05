Advertisement

WATCH: State Officials give update on Boulder County Fire Recovery Wednesday

At least seven people were injured in the wildfire that erupted in and around Louisville and...
At least seven people were injured in the wildfire that erupted in and around Louisville and Superior, the neighboring towns about 20 miles northwest of Denver with a combined population of 34,000.(Source: KMGH via CNN)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 9:07 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Governor Jared Polis, Lieutenant Governor Dianne Primavera and members of the Executive Cabinet will give an update on the Boulder County Fire recovery efforts Wednesday.

The press conference is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. Wednesday in Denver. The press conference will be streamed on Governor Polis’ Facebook Page, which is also linked below.

Governor Polis Boulder County Fire Recovery

Governor Jared Polis will join Lieutenant Governor Dianne Primavera and members of the Executive Cabinet to provide an update on Boulder County Fire Recovery efforts.

Posted by Governor Jared Polis on Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Others that will be in attendance include public safety director Stan Hilkey, insurance commissioner Mike Conway, Department of Labor and Employment Director Joe Barela, Department of Local Affairs Director Rick Garcia, Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Kevin Klein, Office of Economic Development and International Trade Director Pat Meyers, and Commissioner of Education Katy Anthes.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
Large homeless camp fire under investigation in Colorado Springs Monday night
Kids with masks in a Colorado school.
A Colorado Springs school district is bringing back a mask mandate for students
File photo.
Deadly shooting under investigation Tuesday night in Colorado Springs
Serious crash involving a pedestrian in Colorado Springs 1/3/21.
Serious crash involving a pedestrian in Colorado Springs Monday evening
A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial...
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?

Latest News

1.5.22
Windy Wednesday - COLDER Thursday
Westminster Police need your help locating a car that was reportedly stolen from a hotel after...
Family flees Marshall Fire to hotel in Westminster, Police looking for their stolen vehicle
One Simple Wish
WATCH: Giving back to foster children 'One Simple Wish' at a time
Pueblo Water Works wants to remind Sunset Park neighborhood residents of a service interruption...
Pueblo Water service interruption for Sunset Park residents Wednesday