Some evacuations lifted for the Town of Superior Wednesday following the Marshall Fire, Evacuation status in Louisville continues

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - As of 6 a.m. Wednesday, the Boulder County Sheriff says all “hard and soft closures will be lifted for the Town of Superior and unincorporated Boulder County with the exception of South 76th Street which remains closed between Marshall Road and Sycamore Street”.

For the most up to date map for evacuation status, click here.

Even though closures have been lifted, the areas will only be for residents and will be patrolled. There are no changed to the evacuation status in Louisville.

Victim Advocates will be available on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Town of Superior Community Center located at 1500 Coalton Road. The Boulder County Disaster Assistance Center (DAC), opened this Monday. They operate from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Boulder County Southeast County Hub at 1755 South Public Road in Lafayette.

Many structures have been damaged or destroyed within the area where the fire burned, and incident personnel continue to work to mitigate hazards such as weakened trees. Residents should expect to see smoke, smoldering material, and pockets of open flame where structures have been destroyed.

If undamaged structures become impacted call 911.

Some additional things to consider when returning home:

Please visit https://boco.org/marshallfire for important information about safety, debris cleanup, utilities, and assistance available.

Some residents may see colored cards on structures when they return home. There are two colors of placards. Orange means LIMITED ENTRY/RESTRICTED USE, and Red means UNSAFE. If you have a placard on your home and have additional questions, please call the phone number on the card to talk to the Building department in your jurisdiction.

With the power outages, food in your refrigerator and freezer may be contaminated or spoiled. Dispose of any food that has been exposed to smoke, soot or heat or has thawed. Dumpsters will be placed in central locations for food disposal (see https://boco.org/OEMInfoMap for dumpster locations). Please do not use personal trash cans.

When returning home or traveling through the fire area, residents are asked to slow their speeds and be alert to incident personnel working in the area and hazards such as weakened trees and structures.

There is no potable water in the affected area so residents should be prepared to bring bottled water with them for all water needs, including for pets. Never use water you think may be contaminated to wash dishes, brush teeth, prepare food, wash hands, make ice or baby formula.

Power, gas, and water may not be restored by the time you are allowed to re-enter. Please do not call 911 or utility companies. They are working as quickly as they can to restore utilities.

Vehicles that are parked along roadways can impede operations. Please make sure that emergency traffic has access to get through.

As residents return to the fire area, if there are signs that suspicious activity has occurred, please call the Tipline at 303-441-3674. If suspicious activity is occurring, please call 911 or the non-emergency line at 303-441-4444.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.