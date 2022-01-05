Pueblo Water service interruption for Sunset Park residents Wednesday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Water Works wants to remind Sunset Park neighborhood residents of a service interruption Wednesday.

Due to construction of the new Sunset Park Elementary School, Pueblo Water customers will be without service between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday, January 5.

Residents in the Sunset Park neighborhood will be affected by this service interruption.

This interruption will not impact Sunset Park Elementary School and the school will be held as scheduled.

