Advertisement

Pueblo Water service interruption for Sunset Park residents Wednesday

Pueblo Water Works wants to remind Sunset Park neighborhood residents of a service interruption...
Pueblo Water Works wants to remind Sunset Park neighborhood residents of a service interruption Wednesday.(Pueblo Water)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 6:45 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Water Works wants to remind Sunset Park neighborhood residents of a service interruption Wednesday.

Due to construction of the new Sunset Park Elementary School, Pueblo Water customers will be without service between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday, January 5.

Residents in the Sunset Park neighborhood will be affected by this service interruption.

This interruption will not impact Sunset Park Elementary School and the school will be held as scheduled.

The purpose of this article was to inform the residents living in the area of the service interruption.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
Large homeless camp fire under investigation in Colorado Springs Monday night
Serious crash involving a pedestrian in Colorado Springs 1/3/21.
Serious crash involving a pedestrian in Colorado Springs Monday evening
North Academy/Austin Bluffs Old Chicago
Patrons reportedly wrestled gun away from suspect after shots fired at restaurant in northeast Colorado Springs
A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial...
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
D-11 Logo
District 11 shares Return to Learn Plan, not requiring masks or vaccinations when returning back

Latest News

One Simple Wish
WATCH: Giving back to foster children 'One Simple Wish' at a time
1.5.22
Windy Wednesday - COLDER Thursday
Hundreds of homes were destroyed by a fire believed to be sparked by downed power lines in...
Some evacuations lifted for the Town of Superior Wednesday following the Marshall Fire, Evacuation status in Louisville continues
Arrest photos for 20-year-old Dee Dallas Vaughn, 19-year-old Nicolas Prater, and 19-year-old...
Pueblo County Sheriff arrests 3 reportedly involved in August assault