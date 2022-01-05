Pueblo County Sheriff arrests 3 reportedly involved in August assault

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Three people are facing charges following an assault that happened a few months ago.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office was investigating the assault of a 23-year-old man, leading to three Colorado Springs men being arrested.

Deputies responded to the area near the 2400 block of north I-25 in Pueblo County on August 1, 2021 for a man that was found unconscious on the side of the road. The man, also from Colorado Springs, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. It was determined the victim had been assaulted. He is still being treated for his injuries.

Detectives say the victim had been robbed and assaulted by three men.

Pueblo County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Colorado Springs Police Department found the three suspects in El Paso County on December 31.

The three suspects have been identified as 20-year-old Dee Dallas Vaughn, 19-year-old Nicolas Prater, and 19-year-old Noah Hamilton. Each are facing charges for first degree assault and aggravated robbery. Vaughn and Prater were also reportedly arrested for conspiracy.

