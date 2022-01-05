Advertisement

President Biden to tour damage done by Marshall Fire Friday

Homes burn as a wildfire rips through a development near Rock Creek Village, Thursday, Dec. 30,...
Homes burn as a wildfire rips through a development near Rock Creek Village, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, near Broomfield, Colo. An estimated 580 homes, a hotel and a shopping center have burned and tens of thousands of people were evacuated in wind-fueled wildfires outside Denver, officials said Thursday evening. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:35 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - Congressman Joe Neguse and Congressman Jared Polis will host President Joe Biden on Friday as he tours the damage of the Marshall Fire. They will also reportedly discuss the urgent need of federal support.

Over the weekend, Congressman Neguse worked with the Presidents administration and FEMA to “secure an expedited Major Disaster Declaration to provide recovery funds to local communities”. In particular, Congressman Neguse advocated for Individual assistance to be included in the Declaration, which would provide direct reimbursement to impacted residents.

”This week, many in the Boulder County community–throughout Superior and Louisville– are beginning the long road to recovery in the wake of the unprecedented and terrible Marshall Fire,” said Congressman Joe Neguse. “We cannot expect our communities to bear the burden of this disaster on their own. We must bring the full force of the federal government to bear as our communities work to rebuild and recover. I’m deeply grateful to President Biden and his Administration for authorizing a swift Disaster Declaration this past weekend to begin the flow of federal funds to our community, and I look forward to hosting him on the ground on Friday to share firsthand the powerful stories of Boulder County’s resilience and strength.”

For Marshall Fire Resources, click here. For assistance replacing lost documents or navigating federal benefits contact Congressman Neguse’s office at: (303) 335-1045.

