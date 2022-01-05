Advertisement

North Korea fires unidentified projectile toward sea

South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile into sea.
South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile into sea.(Source: Rodong Sinmun via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:19 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired a suspected missile into its eastern waters on Wednesday, the South Korean and Japanese militaries said, the first such launch in about two months amid long-dormant international diplomacy on the North’s nuclear program.

The latest launch came after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to further boost his military capability at a ruling party conference last week.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea fired the projectile toward its eastern waters on Wednesday morning. It gave no further details.

The Japanese Defense Ministry said Wednesday that North Korea fired what was likely a missile. The ministry did not disclose other details.

Wednesday’s launch is the first such firing since North Korea tested a series of newly developed weapons between September and November including nuclear-capable missiles that place South Korea and Japan, both key U.S. allies in the region, within striking distance. Some experts said North Korea was applying more pressure on its rivals to accept it as a nuclear power state and to ease international sanctions on the country.

The Biden administration has repeatedly said it is open to resuming nuclear diplomacy with North Korea “anywhere and at any time” without preconditions. The North has so far rebuffed such overtures, saying U.S. hostility remains unchanged.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Academy/Austin Bluffs Old Chicago
Patrons reportedly wrestled gun away from suspect after shots fired at restaurant in northeast Colorado Springs
(Source: AP)
Multiple people sent to hospital after 17 cars involved in crash on I-25 in Pueblo
Serious crash involving a pedestrian in Colorado Springs 1/3/21.
Serious crash involving a pedestrian in Colorado Springs Monday evening
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
Large homeless camp fire under investigation in Colorado Springs Monday night
Of at least 991 buildings destroyed by the fire, most were homes. But the blaze also burned...
Investigators narrow search for origin of Colorado wildfire

Latest News

Interstate 95 is seen Tuesday morning. Motorists spent all night stranded on the roadway.
Drivers fret about food and fuel while stranded on highway
FILE - This Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 file photo shows a 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV on display at the...
New auto sales up in 2021, but long way before full recovery
FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2019 photo, Fox News host Sean Hannity speaks during a taping of his...
Jan. 6 panel seeks interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity
FILE - Former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses while speaking to supporters at a...
Trump cancels Florida news conference scheduled for Jan. 6