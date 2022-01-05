Advertisement

Human remains found at the site of the Boulder County Fire



By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 3:45 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - It appears the Marshall Fire in Boulder County was deadly.

While the cause and manner of death has yet to be determined, the Boulder County Sheriff’s provided an update Wednesday afternoon on a missing persons case tied to the destructive blaze in Boulder County.

“Investigators working in the 5900 block of Marshall Road, unincorporated Boulder County, have located partial human remains of an adult,” part of a news release from the sheriff’s office reads. “Investigators from both the Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office continue to actively work at this scene.”

The coroner’s office will be responsible for identifying the remains found. Prior to Wednesday’s update, the sheriff’s office was actively searching for two people reported missing tied to the fire.

The Marshall Fire was first reported on Thursday near the Town of Superior and the City of Louisville. The blaze destroyed hundreds of homes. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

