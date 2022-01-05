Advertisement

Fire in Pueblo forces five buildings to evacuate

No injuries or fatalities have been reported
By Jack Heeke
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:20 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Pueblo, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters responded to a fire on Pueblo’s North side just before 1:00 this afternoon.

The fire started next to a retention pond near the intersection of Fortino Blvd. and Elizabeth St. The high winds and thick reeds surrounding the pond helped the fire quickly grow to almost two acres in size.

Flames reached as high as 25 feet, but firefighters were able to surround the fire and get it under control in roughly 90 minutes.

Five nearby buildings were forced to evacuate. However, firefighters were able to prevent the buildings from being damaged.

Six of the Pueblo Fire Department’s ten units responded to the fire. They were aided by an additional crew from Pueblo West Fire.

Workers were able to return to their businesses at roughly 2:45 after being evacuated.

Firefighters say that the fire most likely started at a homeless camp in the area.

