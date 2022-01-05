Advertisement

Deadly shooting under investigation Tuesday night in Colorado Springs

File photo.
File photo.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:16 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is dead and an investigation is underway in Colorado Springs Tuesday night.

Police responded to a reported shooting in the 1300 block of Potter Drive at about 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday. The neighborhood is near Mitchell High School on the east side of the city. According to an online crime blotter by CSPD, they located the body of a man and detective with the Homicide/Assault Unit are taking over the investigation.

Details on a possible suspect or suspects were not available last time this article was updated. Police could not provide any other additional information to the public on the circumstances surrounding the apparent shooting.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Academy/Austin Bluffs Old Chicago
Patrons reportedly wrestled gun away from suspect after shots fired at restaurant in northeast Colorado Springs
(Source: AP)
Multiple people sent to hospital after 17 cars involved in crash on I-25 in Pueblo
Serious crash involving a pedestrian in Colorado Springs 1/3/21.
Serious crash involving a pedestrian in Colorado Springs Monday evening
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
Large homeless camp fire under investigation in Colorado Springs Monday night
Of at least 991 buildings destroyed by the fire, most were homes. But the blaze also burned...
Investigators narrow search for origin of Colorado wildfire

Latest News

Kids with masks in a Colorado school.
A Colorado Springs school district is bringing back a mask mandate for students
Windy Wednesday - Colder Thursday
Windy Wednesday - COLDER Thursday
Firefighters responded to a fire on Pueblo’s North side just before 1:00 this afternoon.
Fire in Pueblo forces five buildings to evacuate
Firefighters responded to a fire on Pueblo’s North side just before 1:00 this afternoon.
Watch - Fire in Pueblo forces five buildings to evacuate