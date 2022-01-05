Deadly shooting under investigation Tuesday night in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is dead and an investigation is underway in Colorado Springs Tuesday night.

Police responded to a reported shooting in the 1300 block of Potter Drive at about 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday. The neighborhood is near Mitchell High School on the east side of the city. According to an online crime blotter by CSPD, they located the body of a man and detective with the Homicide/Assault Unit are taking over the investigation.

Details on a possible suspect or suspects were not available last time this article was updated. Police could not provide any other additional information to the public on the circumstances surrounding the apparent shooting.

