CU Athletics helps with Marshall Fire relief

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - The University of Colorado’s Athletic Department announced it will be helping those affected by last week’s devastating fires at upcoming games.

The athletic department will be collecting gift cards that will be distributed to victims at four upcoming basketball games.

The gift cards will be accepted at all entrances for the games. Fans are asked to bring gift cards and have the what the amount is and what it is for visible. According to the press release, the gift cards are being asked to be to Front Range grocery stores, department stores, and local restaurants.

In addition, starting on Wednesday, five dollars of every ticket sold to both men’s and women’s basketball games for the rest of the season will be donated to the emergency relief efforts. Fans can also make monetary donations online Buffs Together Emergency Fund or Buffs4Life.

Below are the games this week that fans can bring gift cards to:

Thursday, January 6

Men’s Basketball vs. Washington State – 7 p.m.

Friday, January 7

Women’s Basketball vs. USC – 7 p.m.

Sunday, January 9

Women’s Basketball vs. UCLA – 11 a.m.

Men’s Basketball vs. Washington – 3 p.m.

