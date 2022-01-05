A Colorado Springs school district is bringing back a mask mandate for students

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs school district is going back to requiring masks for students while they are indoors.

Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 announced in December they were getting rid of their mask requirement. Then on Tuesday, announced a new “Return to Learn” plan that states facial masks will be required to be worn, “indoors in all district schools and facilities for all students, staff, and visitors, consistent with CDPHE and EPCPH recommendations.”

