Advertisement

A Colorado Springs school district is bringing back a mask mandate for students

Kids with masks in a Colorado school.
Kids with masks in a Colorado school.(KKTV/Ashley Franco)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:22 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs school district is going back to requiring masks for students while they are indoors.

Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 announced in December they were getting rid of their mask requirement. Then on Tuesday, announced a new “Return to Learn” plan that states facial masks will be required to be worn, “indoors in all district schools and facilities for all students, staff, and visitors, consistent with CDPHE and EPCPH recommendations.”

Click here for more on the latest Return to Learn guidance for D-12.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Academy/Austin Bluffs Old Chicago
Patrons reportedly wrestled gun away from suspect after shots fired at restaurant in northeast Colorado Springs
(Source: AP)
Multiple people sent to hospital after 17 cars involved in crash on I-25 in Pueblo
Serious crash involving a pedestrian in Colorado Springs 1/3/21.
Serious crash involving a pedestrian in Colorado Springs Monday evening
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
Large homeless camp fire under investigation in Colorado Springs Monday night
Of at least 991 buildings destroyed by the fire, most were homes. But the blaze also burned...
Investigators narrow search for origin of Colorado wildfire

Latest News

File photo.
Deadly shooting under investigation Tuesday night in Colorado Springs
Windy Wednesday - Colder Thursday
Windy Wednesday - COLDER Thursday
Firefighters responded to a fire on Pueblo’s North side just before 1:00 this afternoon.
Fire in Pueblo forces five buildings to evacuate
Firefighters responded to a fire on Pueblo’s North side just before 1:00 this afternoon.
Watch - Fire in Pueblo forces five buildings to evacuate