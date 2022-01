COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Public Health is expected to give an update on COVID-19 Wednesday.

Scott Bookman,the CDPHE COVID-19 Incident Commander and Dr. Rachel Herlihy, CDPHE’s State Epidemiologist will be hosting the conference.

The press conference is expected to begin around 1:10 p.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.