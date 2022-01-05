Advertisement

Cat reunited with family after being mistakenly donated to thrift store

Montequlla was hiding inside a recliner that was donated to a thrift store.
Montequlla was hiding inside a recliner that was donated to a thrift store.(Denver Animal Shelter)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:10 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (Gray News) – A pet has been reunited with its owners after it was mistakenly donated to a thrift store.

According to the Denver Animal Shelter, a family donated a recliner to a thrift store when they were moving.

Little did they know their family cat, Montequlla, was tucked inside the chair, hiding.

Employees found the cat and contacted Denver Animal Protection to pick it up. Officers scanned Montequlla, but the microchip wasn’t updated.

When the family realized she was missing, they contacted the thrift store, which directed them to contact Denver Animal Protection.

Montequlla was eventually reunited with her family.

“We are so happy for the ending to this story and are thankful to everyone involved in getting this sweet cat home safely,” Denver Animal Protection posted on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
Large homeless camp fire under investigation in Colorado Springs Monday night
Kids with masks in a Colorado school.
A Colorado Springs school district is bringing back a mask mandate for students
File photo.
Deadly shooting under investigation Tuesday night in Colorado Springs
Serious crash involving a pedestrian in Colorado Springs 1/3/21.
Serious crash involving a pedestrian in Colorado Springs Monday evening
A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial...
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?

Latest News

Roane General Hospital nurse Chania Batten is shown at a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic...
US hospitals seeing different kind of COVID surge this time
Students will not be returning to classrooms in Chicago Wednesday after teachers voted for...
Chicago cancels classes after teachers union backs remote learning
Roane General Hospital nurse Chania Batten is shown at a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic...
‘Flurona’: You can get COVID-19 and the flu at the same time
Craig Murphy, the Philadelphia deputy fire commissioner, expresses anguish after more than a...
'I don't have the words,' Philadelphia fire official says of deaths
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,...
CDC urges ‘up to date’ shots; no ‘fully vaccinated’ change