District 11 shares Return to Learn Plan, not requiring masks or vaccinations when returning back

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The rising cases with the Omicron variant is continuing to be a concern as students and staff return back to school this week. 11 News reached out to all of the schools in the district for their Return to Learn plans. So far, District 11 has spoken with us about their plans to let families, students and staff make their own safety decisions when returning back.

Chief Communications Officer of D11 Devra Ashby says as students and staff return back to school on Wednesday, they get to decide if they want to wear a face covering. If you ride the bus, a face covering is required. This is a federal mandate. Staff and students are also allow the choice whether or not they want to get vaccinated. This is not required.

Ashby says the goal of the school district is to keep students and teachers in the classroom. This is the best course of action as remote learning and hybrid learning takes an emotional and social toll on students and teacher. The District is also trying to prevent burnouts with teachers by boosting up their morale and spirits. Ashby says every decision they make will not please everyone but this is the best course of action through El Paso County Health to keep everyone safe.

“We know the decisions we make are not going to please everyone,” said Ashby. “We don’t want this pandemic to be divisive but it has been divisive for school districts across the country. We face challenge after challenge to make decisions that we think are best for students and staff.”

Ashby says the school district is flexible so this plan could change at any minute. The School District asks students, teachers and families to continue checking their emails and apps for any potential changes. We have reached out to other school districts across Southern Colorado and will update as we receive more.

