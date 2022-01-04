Advertisement

Broncos’ McManus placed on COVID-19 Reserve list

Brandon McManus
Brandon McManus(KKTV)
By Megan Hiler
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 9:29 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - The Denver Broncos placed starting kicker Brandon McManus on the COVID-19 Reserve List on Monday.

This means he could miss the Broncos final game of the season on Saturday.

Since joining Denver in 2015, McManus has only missed one game--also due to COVID protocols.

McManus kicked a career long 61-yard field goal in Denver’s loss to the Chargers Sunday as one of the few offensive highlights for the Broncos. The next day the team announced his health status.

He is the one of the more than a dozen players that have been placed on this COVID-19 Reserve List over the past week. Due to the increase in cases, the Broncos had to use 11 practice squad players in Sunday’s game against the Chargers. Punter Sam Martin was also placed on the list Monday.

“Some of them have a chance to be activated today, then there’s a clump that can be activated tomorrow, and another clump that can be activated on Wednesday, but they have to get approval from the medical people first,” head coach Vic Fangio said Monday when asked about players being activated.

According to the NFL, Players on the COVID-19 Reserve List can come back after clearing a five day quarantine--or if they are fully vaccinated--can test out with two negative tests. In addition, they need to be cleared by a team doctor.

