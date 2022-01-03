Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Update from officials on the fire in Boulder County that destroyed hundreds of homes scheduled for 2 p.m. on Monday

By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 1:43 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Watch live coverage from the 11 Breaking News Center in this article starting at approximately 2 p.m. on Monday.

Officials are expected to hold a press briefing in-person at the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office providing the latest information on the Marshall Fire.

Click here for more details on the blaze that destroyed hundreds of homes in Colorado.

