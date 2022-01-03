Serious crash involving a pedestrian in Colorado Springs Monday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash involving a pedestrian was under investigation Monday evening in Colorado Springs.

According to Colorado Springs Police, the call came in at about 3:45 p.m. near Montebello Drive and N. Academy Boulevard. The intersection is on the northeast side of the city. Police add Montebello Drive between Academy Boulevard and Beverly Street will be closed for several hours.

11 News has a crew at the scene and this article will be updated as more information becomes available.

