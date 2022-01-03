Advertisement

Patrons reportedly wrestled gun away from suspect after shots fired at restaurant in northeast Colorado Springs

(KCRG)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:14 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Patrons reportedly wrestled a gun away from a suspect after shots were fired at a restaurant in northeast Colorado Springs.

Officers responded to the Old Chicago near North Academy and Austin Bluffs to a report of a shots fired late Sunday night. The reporting party stated that several patrons reportedly wrestled the gun away from the suspect prior to him leaving the area before officers arrived.

Officers discovered a single gunshot had been fired through a glass door leading into the restaurant. The suspect was later contacted at their residence and taken into custody with no further incident.

Police say they arrested William Christopher Thomas III.

