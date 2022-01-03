Advertisement

One of three missing people found ‘alive and well’ days after Marshall fire

Sheriff Joe Pelle says they’ve located a man who was reported missing, ‘alive and well.’ The...
Sheriff Joe Pelle says they’ve located a man who was reported missing, ‘alive and well.’ The Sheriff says search crews are actively looking for those two remaining missing people.(KKTV shot video)
By Miranda Paige
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 12:12 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) -Sunday fire crews said they had the fire about 74 percent contained. On top of getting a better handle on the fire, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle says they’ve also located a man who was reported missing, ‘alive and well.’ The sheriff says the man didn’t know he was reported missing in the first place.

Sheriff Pelle says search crews are actively looking for those two remaining missing people. One is a man from the Marshall area. Another is a 91-year-old grandmother from Superior.

Nadine Turnbull’s family says she was trying to escape her house as it became engulfed in flames. They reported her missing after a family member could not get her out of their home in Old Town Superior. That family member tried to go back for Nadine, but firefighters pulled her away.

“They tried to go out the front door with the neighbor. It was engulfed. Checked the back door it was engulfed,” said Hutch Armstrong, Turnbull’s grandson-in-law. “She says two times she was right behind me, right behind me.”

Authorities say they are using cadaver dogs to help detect any human remains that could be buried in debris. Sheriff Pelle says the snow has been a blessing, but it has slowed down crews and their ability to search.

“The scenes are still hot, they are still, you know, deep in debris, hot debris, covered with snow. So it’s a very difficult task,” said Sheriff Pelle.

The search for missing pets also continues. Boulder County Animal Control has been working non-stop to rescue animals and reunite them with their families.

Any request for an animal rescue should be made through the Boulder OEM website.

