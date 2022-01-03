Multiple people sent to hospital after 17 cars involved in crash on I-25 in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple people were sent to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on I-25 in Pueblo.

According to the Pueblo Fire Department, southbound I-25 near the 13th Street exit was closed Sunday afternoon due to two separate, but related crashes that involved 17 cars. Five people were reportedly taken to local hospitals with minor injuries and 11 others were taken to a local fire station to be reunited with family members.

It’s unclear how these crashes happened. This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.