Advertisement

Multiple people sent to hospital after 17 cars involved in crash on I-25 in Pueblo

(Source: AP)
(Source: AP)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 4:43 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple people were sent to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on I-25 in Pueblo.

According to the Pueblo Fire Department, southbound I-25 near the 13th Street exit was closed Sunday afternoon due to two separate, but related crashes that involved 17 cars. Five people were reportedly taken to local hospitals with minor injuries and 11 others were taken to a local fire station to be reunited with family members.

It’s unclear how these crashes happened. This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manitou Springs fighting Marshal Fire
Nearly 1,000 homes destroyed in Marshall Fire, three people missing and feared dead
Manitou Springs fighting Marshal Fire
Multiple El Paso County, Pueblo County fire crews sent to battle Boulder Fire
University of Colorado Boulder beginning spring semester remotely
Homes burn as a wildfire rips through a development near Rock Creek Village, Thursday, Dec. 30,...
Multiple ways the public can help those impacted by the fire in Boulder County, from donations to offering up housing
Money
New Colorado minimum wage goes into effect January 1

Latest News

In Colorado Springs, veteran organizations are getting involved in helping those affected by...
Colorado Springs veterans help collect donations for Marshall Fire victims
Sheriff Joe Pelle says they’ve located a man who was reported missing, ‘alive and well.’ The...
One of three missing people found ‘alive and well’ days after Marshall fire
Two Colorado Springs women are on a mission to make sure no one goes hungry. The answer: food...
‘Food Trucks Against Homelessness’ feeds those in need in Colorado Springs
Cold start today, warming into the week
Wintry Start to 2022