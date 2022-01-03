Advertisement

Herbert, Roberts propel Chargers back into playoff position

Denver Broncos defensive tackle Jonathan Harris (92) celebrates after tackling Los Angeles...
Denver Broncos defensive tackle Jonathan Harris (92) celebrates after tackling Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis )(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 6:50 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) - Justin Herbert threw for two touchdowns and set the franchise single-season record, Andre Roberts returned a kickoff 101 yards for a score and the Los Angeles Chargers moved back into a playoff spot in the AFC with a 34-13 victory over the Denver Broncos.

Los Angeles (9-7) is in the final wild-card spot but needs a win at Las Vegas next week to wrap up its first postseason berth since 2018.

The Colts, Chargers and Raiders all have the same record, but the Bolts currently hold the tiebreaker over Las Vegas after their 28-14 victory on Oct. 4.

Denver (7-9) has lost four of its last five, was eliminated from playoff contention and is assured of its fifth straight losing season.

