Colorado Springs veterans help collect donations for Marshall Fire victims

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -In Colorado Springs, veteran organizations are getting involved in helping those affected by the Marshall fire. Disgruntled Vets, 22 Until None, and other local veteran groups have teamed up to collect supplies for families.

Organizers say when they saw photos and videos of the devastation, they knew they had to help out.

“We are both from New Jersey, so hurricanes are what we are used to. So now being in Colorado and seeing something like this, we had to get involved. She lost her house in a hurricane and knows what the pain is. So this was a no brainer at all,” said Ryan Hemhauser, Founder of Disgruntled Vets.

The non-profits have already raised $9,000 dollars with help from the community.

Right now, they are in need of shelf stable food products, pet food and diapers. As well as basic needs items, clothing and small kids toys. They also need boxes. Funds and items will be delivered to evacuation points in Boulder and surrounding areas.

They are taking donations until Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. There are two drop off locations:

-TREA: 3065 S Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80916

-VFW Post 6461: 753 S Santa Fe Ave, Foundtain, CO 80817

They are also looking for volunteers to help sort through and organize incoming donations. For more information click here.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.