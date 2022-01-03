Broncos vs. Chiefs game moved to Saturday, Jan. 8th

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - The NFL announced the Denver Broncos final game of the season at home against the Kansas City Chiefs has been moved from Sunday to Saturday.

The game’s new kickoff is at 2:30 Mountain Time on Saturday, Jan. 8th at Empower Field at Mile High. The game will be televised on ESPN and ABC nationally.

The matchup was originally scheduled to be this coming Sunday, Jan. 9th, at 2:25 and televised on CBS.

The Chiefs will be competing for a number one seed in the AFC during Saturday’s game against the Broncos. With a win, the Denver can stop this, and snap a 12-game losing streak to Kansas City. Back in Week 13 of this season, the Chiefs beat the Broncos 22-9 at Arrowhead.

The Broncos were officially eliminated from the playoffs this past Sunday after their loss to the Chargers. This is the sixth season in a row the team will not make the post season.

The NFL announced that #KCvsDEN has been flexed to Saturday, Jan. 8, at 2:30pm MT. — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 3, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.