Advertisement

Boy badly burned attempting TikTok challenge

By Libby McManus, WFSB Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 1:33 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Dangerous social media challenges have resulted in injury and even death, including a new one called “The Whoosh Bottle Experiment” that sent a Connecticut boy to the hospital.

The experiment, which is sweeping across TikTok, involves people pouring rubbing alcohol into a plastic jug then lighting it on fire. When ignited, it makes a “whoosh” sound.

The East Haven Fire Department says a teenager was badly burned Dec. 28 while imitating the TikTok experiment, WFSB reports. He is being treated at the Bridgeport Hospital Burn Center for severe injuries.

Deputy Chief Fire Marshal Charles Miller says parents need to know these challenges exist and warn their kids about the dangers.

“Take a few minutes to talk to your children about the dangers of playing with ignitable liquids and matches and monitor what they are watching. This experiment when done incorrectly can cause severe burns that can permanently scar an individual,” Miller said.

The fire department plans to work with East Haven Public Schools to warn kids of the potential dangers associated with fire and this latest social media challenge.

“Thank God I don’t have kids during this period. I just don’t understand the mindset: how you not know and value your life so little that you would do something like that. It’s sad,” said East Haven resident Teri Kaspersky.

Fire Chief Matt Marcarelli reminds the public that fire is not a toy, and this incident could have led to a fatality or a major house fire, particularly in combination with alcohol, which can act as an accelerant.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manitou Springs fighting Marshal Fire
Multiple El Paso County, Pueblo County fire crews sent to battle Boulder Fire
Money
New Colorado minimum wage goes into effect January 1
Manitou Springs fighting Marshal Fire
Nearly 1,000 homes destroyed in Marshall Fire, three people missing and feared dead
Hospital staff fight fire to avoid explosion
Hospital staff fight flames to avoid explosion near Colorado hospital during historic grassfire
Hundreds of homes were destroyed by a fire believed to be sparked by downed power lines in...
Hundreds of Colorado homes destroyed by an estimated 6,000-acre grass fire

Latest News

Lionel Messi is isolating at home in Argentina after being among four Paris Saint-Germain...
Soccer star Lionel Messi tests positive for COVID-19 in Argentina
Fire officials say parents need to know these TikTok challenges exist and warn their kids about...
Boy hospitalized in burn unit after imitating TikTok challenge
In Colorado Springs, veteran organizations are getting involved in helping those affected by...
Colorado Springs veterans help collect donations for Marshall Fire victims
Sheriff Joe Pelle says they’ve located a man who was reported missing, ‘alive and well.’ The...
One of three missing people found ‘alive and well’ days after Marshall fire