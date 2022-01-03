Advertisement

Betty White documentary coming to theaters Jan. 17

By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:04 AM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Despite the passing of the cultural icon on Friday, a documentary on Betty White is still coming to selected theaters in a special showing Jan. 17, the producers said.

“We will go forward with our plans to show the film on January 17 in hopes our film will provide a way for all who loved her to celebrate her life – and experience what made her such a national treasure,” the producers said in a statement posted on Fathom Events.

“Betty White: A Celebration,” a special theatrical tribute, was originally intended to celebrate the star’s 100th birthday.

The tribute includes her final interview and classic moments from her many TV appearances, including “The Golden Girls,” “Hot in Cleveland” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

It also includes tributes from her famous friends, including Ryan Reynolds, Carol Burnett, Valerie Bettinelli and Jennifer Love Hewitt.

Tickets are on sale at Fathom Events.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manitou Springs fighting Marshal Fire
Nearly 1,000 homes destroyed in Marshall Fire, three people missing and feared dead
Manitou Springs fighting Marshal Fire
Multiple El Paso County, Pueblo County fire crews sent to battle Boulder Fire
University of Colorado Boulder beginning spring semester remotely
Homes burn as a wildfire rips through a development near Rock Creek Village, Thursday, Dec. 30,...
Multiple ways the public can help those impacted by the fire in Boulder County, from donations to offering up housing
Money
New Colorado minimum wage goes into effect January 1

Latest News

Despite the passing of the star on Friday, “Betty White: A Celebration” is still coming to...
Hollywood Minute: Betty White celebration to go on Jan. 17
(Source: AP)
Multiple people sent to hospital after 17 cars involved in crash on I-25 in Pueblo
Elizabeth Holmes walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. The eight...
Holmes jury to resume deliberations after holiday break
President Joe Biden will stress the plans to distribute $1 billion from the coronavirus relief...
Biden to meet with farmers as he seeks to cut meat prices