Advertisement

Kenyan paleoanthropologist Richard Leakey dies at 77

Paleoanthropologist Richard Leakey, known for his fossil-finding and conservation work in his...
Paleoanthropologist Richard Leakey, known for his fossil-finding and conservation work in his native Kenya, has died at 77.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 11:15 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Paleoanthropologist Richard Leakey, known for his fossil-finding and conservation work in his native Kenya, has died at 77, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta announced Sunday evening.

The cause of death was not announced.

Leakey, the son of globally known anthropologists Louis and Mary Leakey, also held a number of public service leadership roles including director of the National Museums of Kenya and what became the Kenya Wildlife Service, Kenyatta’s statement said.

“We are deeply saddened to learn about the news of the death of our founder,” the conservation group WildlifeDirect said.

The group’s CEO, Paula Kahumbu, said Leakey had “a natural sense of leadership, old-fashioned but straightforward. His memory was super sharp and his ability to hold many ideas in the air at once to find common threads was phenomenal. He will be dearly missed.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manitou Springs fighting Marshal Fire
Multiple El Paso County, Pueblo County fire crews sent to battle Boulder Fire
Money
New Colorado minimum wage goes into effect January 1
Hospital staff fight fire to avoid explosion
Hospital staff fight flames to avoid explosion near Colorado hospital during historic grassfire
Hundreds of homes were destroyed by a fire believed to be sparked by downed power lines in...
Hundreds of Colorado homes destroyed by an estimated 6,000-acre grass fire
Smoke from a wildfire rises in the background, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Superior, Colo. All...
WATCH: Marshall Fire reported at around 6,000 acres, no containment Friday

Latest News

Authorities closed roads in North Alabama after power lines came down and homes suffered...
Overnight storms bring damage to parts of US South
FILE - A middle school principal walks the empty halls of his school as he speaks with one of...
Schools adapt for return from break as COVID-19 cases surge
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks to a reporter on Capitol Hill in Washington, Aug....
Twitter bans personal Marjorie Taylor Greene account for COVID-19 misinfo
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,...
Fauci: CDC mulling COVID test requirement for asymptomatic