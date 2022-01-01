Advertisement

University of Colorado Boulder beginning spring semester remotely

Starting January 10th, the University will conduct full remote instruction for the first two weeks of the semester. In-person instruction is set to resume on January 24th. This is in response to the Marshall Fire and omicron variant.
(KKTV)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 12:37 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The University of Colorado Boulder is beginning their Spring of 2022 semester remotely.

Starting January 10th, the University will conduct full remote instruction for the first two weeks of the semester. In-person instruction is set to resume on January 24th. This decision was made in response of the historic Marshall Fire that destroyed hundreds of homes in Louisville and Superior. The rise of COVID-19 cases with the omicron variant is another reason.

“By delaying our in-person return until January 24th, we are doing our part to support the community,” said Chancellor Phil DiStefano in a message to the campus community Friday evening. “The remote start will allow us to provide the support needed to our impacted students, faculty and staff who may not be able to teach or attend classes in person. It will also help us provide resources in support of community-wide recovery efforts.”

In his message, Chancellor DiStefano shared more details about campus operations to begin the spring 2022 semester, including the launch of a new website with fire resources for the campus community. You can read that message in its entirety here.

