Police: Mall of America shooting leaves 2 people injured
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 6:09 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A shooting inside the Mall of America left two people injured and forced the mall into temporary lockdown.
Bloomington Police Department officials say the shooting happened about 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Media reports showed New Year’s Eve shoppers screaming and running from the mall.
Police said the lockdown was lifted by Friday evening and officers were no longer searching for a suspect inside.
The mall remained closed.
