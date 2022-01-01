Advertisement

Multiple El Paso County, Pueblo County fire crews sent to battle Boulder Fire

Fires crews in Colorado Springs, Pueblo and more are in Boulder County fighting the Marshall fire. Pueblo Fire Department just tweeted, stating they are demobilized and on their way home.
Manitou Springs fighting Marshal Fire
Manitou Springs fighting Marshal Fire(Manitou Springs Facebook page)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 10:43 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple fire crews from El Paso County and Pueblo County traveled to Boulder County to help with the Marshall fire. This fire has burned over 6,000 acres and left hundreds of people without homes.

Colorado Springs firefighters along with Black Forest, Security, Cimarron Hills, Manitou Springs and Fort Carson Fire Departments deployed to the Marshall fire to help assist with structure protection. Pueblo City Fire, Beulah Fire, Pueblo West Fire and Rural Fire all teamed up to deploy a strike team to Boulder County.

According to a tweet from Pueblo Fire Department, their strike team has been demobilized from the Marshall Fire and are on their way home.

11 News will continue to provide updates as we receive them.

