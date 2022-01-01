Multiple El Paso County, Pueblo County fire crews sent to battle Boulder Fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple fire crews from El Paso County and Pueblo County traveled to Boulder County to help with the Marshall fire. This fire has burned over 6,000 acres and left hundreds of people without homes.

Colorado Springs firefighters along with Black Forest, Security, Cimarron Hills, Manitou Springs and Fort Carson Fire Departments deployed to the Marshall fire to help assist with structure protection. Pueblo City Fire, Beulah Fire, Pueblo West Fire and Rural Fire all teamed up to deploy a strike team to Boulder County.

According to a tweet from Pueblo Fire Department, their strike team has been demobilized from the Marshall Fire and are on their way home.

11 News will continue to provide updates as we receive them.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.