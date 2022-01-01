Advertisement

Hospital staff fight flames to avoid explosion near Colorado hospital during historic grassfire

Hospital staff fight fire to avoid explosion
Hospital staff fight fire to avoid explosion(Centura Hospital)
By Ashley Franco
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 5:05 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Healthcare staff at a Boulder County Hospital are being hailed heroes following the devastating Marshall Fire that tore through the area.

Centura Hospital says flames came within four feet of highly flammable oxygen tanks as the Marshall Fire ripped through the area. A spokesperson says staff from Avista Adventist Hospitalfought back flames with hoses, avoided what could have been a “catastrophic” explosion.

Extensive smoke damage to the hospital will keep it closed for the foreseeable future.

The CEO for the hospital released this statement Friday afternoon:

“The high winds were driving the fire straight toward our hospital on the north side, so to return hours later and find no significant damage is truly a miracle,” said Isaac Sendros, Chief Executive Officer for Avista Adventist Hospital. “We are eternally grateful and thankful to the first responders who responded with urgency and have tirelessly worked since the fire first erupted in our community. Avista will be a light in the darkness as we support our friends, neighbors, and community in this recovery.”

The Colorado National Guard is currently assisting the hospital to make sure the facility is secure as they continue to asses damage and re-build.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of homes were destroyed by a fire believed to be sparked by downed power lines in...
Hundreds of Colorado homes destroyed by an estimated 6,000-acre grass fire
Money
New Colorado minimum wage goes into effect January 1
Smoke from a wildfire rises in the background, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Superior, Colo. All...
WATCH: Marshall Fire reported at around 6,000 acres, no containment Friday
Agent Ashley Ferris
Colorado police officer hailed a hero after she was shot during deadly ‘rampage’ and reportedly took down the suspect while wounded
Serious crash involving a pedestrian closes party of Highway 24 on 12/29/21. Arrest photo for ...
Deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Colorado Springs, driver suspected of DUI

Latest News

Hospital staff fight fire
Hospital staff fights flames to keep hospital safe
Snowy Start to 2022
Wintry Start to 2022
Hundreds of homes were destroyed by a fire believed to be sparked by downed power lines in...
Hundreds of Colorado homes destroyed by an estimated 6,000-acre grass fire
Hundreds of homes were destroyed by a fire believed to be sparked by downed power lines in...
Partial Reopening of Marshall Fire evacuation area